Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 19:02 Hits: 8

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) says it has reached an agreement on the terms of a $10 billion loan from the Department of Treasury, “should the need arise.”The up to $10 billion loan authorized by the March CARES Act will allow USPS access to...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/509631-postal-service-reaches-agreement-for-10-billion-loan-from-treasury-should-the