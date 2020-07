Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) called for the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to resign over her handling of the response to the coronavirus pandemic. The progressive senator claimed the director's response is hurting...

