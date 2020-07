Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 23:51 Hits: 10

The House passed two bills aimed at easing the financial burden for child care amid the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday.The first, titled Child Care Is Essential Act, would provide grant money to child care providers in an effort to help the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/509670-house-approves-two-child-care-bills-aimed-at-pandemic