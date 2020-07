Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 18:07 Hits: 9

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday kept interest rates near 0 percent as the U.S. economy continues to reel from the devastation of the coronavirus pandemic.In a Wednesday statement, the central bank’s policymaking Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/509611-fed-keeps-rates-near-zero-as-economy-faces-blow-from-second-coronavirus-wave