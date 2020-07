Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 14:03 Hits: 3

Shares of Eastman Kodak soared early Wednesday after the federal government announced that the iconic camera maker would receive a loan to open pharmaceutical factories in the U.S.Kodak stock rose as much as 500 percent on Wednesday,...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/509535-kodak-shares-soar-150-percent-after-federal-government-loan-for-drug