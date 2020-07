Articles

The AFL-CIO is accusing some of the nation's largest companies of juicing executive pay with cheap stocks as the COVID-19 pandemic erupted, even as they proclaimed they were cutting salaries. The AFL-CIO offered Abercrombie & Fitch as an...

