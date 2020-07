Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 27 July 2020 21:34 Hits: 2

The lead authors of the popular small business lending initiative known as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) want the next round of loans to focus on smaller businesses that have suffered deep losses because of the coronavirus pandemic....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/509262-republicans-to-focus-ppp-lending-program-to-smaller-hard-hit-businesses