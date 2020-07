Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 16:38 Hits: 5

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal (D-Mass.) criticized an element of a proposal by Senate Republicans for a second round of coronavirus relief payments, arguing that the plan would not provide enough money for dependents.Under the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/509381-top-democrat-stimulus-payments-in-gop-plan-shortchange-dependents