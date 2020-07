Articles

Stock markets closed lower on Tuesday as Democrats and Republicans worked to hash out details of the next COVID-19 relief bill.The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 205 points, or 0.8 percent, and the S&P 500 dropped 21 points, or 0.7 percent....

