Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Victoria’s Secret’s owner L Brands announced Tuesday that it plans to cut more than 800 corporate jobs as the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic affected business. L Brands said in a release it plans to lay off 850 associates...

