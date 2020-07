Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 27 July 2020 18:21 Hits: 6

Sen. Susan Collins (Maine) said Monday that she will vote against Judy Shelton's Federal Reserve Board nomination, becoming the second Republican senator to oppose President Trump's controversial nominee."I have serious concerns about this...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/509207-susan-collins-to-oppose-trumps-fed-nominee-judy-shelton