International trade during and after the pandemic: My long-read Q&A with Douglas Irwin

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 27 July 2020 15:02 Hits: 7

Does the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrate an over-reliance on international trade for medical supplies? How have the policies and rhetoric of the Trump administration changed the landscape of international trade? Will America and the world turn away from free trade in the wake of coronavirus? Douglas Irwin joined the Political Economy podcast to discuss.

Douglas is the John French Professor of Economics at Dartmouth College. He is the author of both “Clashing over Commerce: A History of U.S. Trade Policy” and “Free Trade Under Fire” — the fifth edition of which released this past spring.

What follows is a lightly edited transcript of our conversation, including brief portions that were cut from the original podcast. You can download the episode here, and don’t forget to subscribe to my podcast on iTunes or Stitcher. Tell your friends, leave a review.

Pethokoukis: Are protectionists wrong when they say that we’ve been too dependent on trade for medical supplies and that the pandemic shows the importance of bringing some of that production home?

Irwin: I think so, because first of all, when you think about our dependence on masks and other things like that, when times are normal, it’s not a problem at all. It’s efficient. We get things at a very low cost. Our problem, though, is that we didn’t really plan for an event like this as we should have. If we had anticipated that there would be such events, what you want to do is not have domestic production of masks necessarily, but you want to have a domestic stockpile. We find ourselves with massive shortages. We had a strategic petroleum reserve at one point. We should have had a strategic reserve for medical equipment and medical things that we would need in such a time as a pandemic.

We don’t want to have idle capacity just waiting for a pandemic. We want to have this stuff already in hand. Remember, too, that countries want to export this stuff. This is a great opportunity for countries to ramp up their production and sell to other countries. The problem has not been so much other countries denying us their production. It’s every country around the world trying to ramp up as fast as they can. If we throw up trade barriers, that will actually reduce investment, because it will limit the size of the market for your exports of ventilators or personal protective equipment — and it will really muck up the whole world system.

You mentioned the protective gear, and then there’s the medicine. Does a nation really want to be dependent — for health or national security reasons — on any other country for some key items? Because as we’ve seen, if it comes down to it, countries are going to make sure they’re well stockpiled first before they begin trading with somebody else.

Well, we get a lot of our pharmaceuticals actually from the European Union, Canada, and other countries that are friendly and allies. I think there would be a question about dependence on China. That would be an empirical issue depending on which particular drug or pharmaceutical product you’re thinking of. I know the Congressional Research Service and others have looked into this product by product. I think to the extent that there’s a lot of two-way trade with our allies, that shouldn’t be a problem in future pandemics.

Via Twenty20

It’s certainly worth revisiting these things and looking them over, but the question is what the policy response should be. I don’t think tariffs would be the right answer. Certainly, incentives for domestic producers to have some onshore capacity might be worthwhile. But the question is, what form do those incentives take? And will other countries respond in kind and we sort of get every country for themselves? There’s always a danger of overreaction — you don’t want to lose the benefits of trade. But you also have to be cautious and think about whether we are overly dependent on countries that may not be friendly to us.

Has the pandemic caused you to question or change your priors on trade policy in any way or inspired different kinds of thinking?

Probably yes and no, I guess. One thing is that I think we have a very different administration, as you know, in power at the moment — the Trump administration, which has done a lot over the past three years to alienate a lot of our allies. I think that has poisoned the international environment, where we could have had more cooperation in terms of personal protective gear and medical equipment, working with allies in Europe, Canada, Mexico, and elsewhere.

I guess it’s an illustration of the fact that when you poison trade relationships or foreign policy relationships in one dimension, it has spill over benefits or costs in other areas. I think that in this environment, it’s been very difficult to get international cooperation to keep a free flow of trade in these products.

I guess the lesson is that we can bully other countries when we have a discrete objective that we want to achieve. The Reagan administration was not just a set of laissez-faire ideological free traders. They were very tough on Japan in certain cases and even on the European Union in terms of agricultural subsidies. It’s not as though that we don’t want to press other countries to address their unfair trade practices. But when there’s unnecessary bullying, it can come back to haunt you. It can come back to bite you.

I think one of the lessons of the pandemic is that we’ve had some of these problems with regard to trade precisely because the Trump administration has not been viewed as a fair player or an ally that other countries can work with. Now, I guess on the other side, I think once again, the overdependence issue with China comes up. And if we don’t have a good relationship with them for some very good reasons, would we be first in their priority list to get exports of their masks?

Once again, I think it just draws the relationship between trade policy and foreign policy. It’s very difficult to have good trade relations with countries that you don’t get along with in terms of foreign policy and vice versa.

What happens when one country develops a vaccine? How does that get distributed? Does the one country make sure that they have all the doses they need before they allow a company to sell it to other nations? Do we know how that will proceed?

We have no idea how that will proceed. Of course, it depends on which country comes up with that. That’s one reason why there may be what economists call an externality, a public good aspect to pharmaceutical production. I have a colleague at Dartmouth, Chris Snyder, who’s worked on various schemes to: A) incentivize the rapid development of pharmaceuticals; and B) to provide public financing for the dissemination of those things.

Gilead Sciences Inc pharmaceutical company is seen after they announced a Phase 3 Trial of the investigational antiviral drug Remdesivir in patients with severe coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Oceanside, California, U.S., April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Now, of course, there’s an international dimension. If Germany or China comes up with a vaccine first, how do we get access to it? Once again, here’s the point about international trade cooperation and international cooperation more generally: If we have been belligerent with these countries in the past, it’s going to compound the difficulties of getting access to that vaccine.

I mentioned your priors. I’ve certainly seen polls showing that trade had actually become more popular with Americans leading up to the pandemic. Do you think that’s going to change at all because of this pandemic and people will be more inward seeking — more “raise the drawbridge”? Perhaps people are going to become more protectionists, and then maybe we’ll see that more reflected in politics.

We’ve certainly seen leaders around the world talk about how this has increased the risks of trade, the vulnerability of trade, and over dependence on foreign suppliers — it’s not just a US phenomenon. European leaders, Asian leaders, African and Latin American leaders as well. I do worry a bit that there might be this overreaction in thinking that what’s happening with the pandemic applies more generally, and therefore countries have to have more domestic sourcing of all sorts of things.

I do think that private firms may be rethinking how extended they will be and how dependent they will be on certain suppliers overseas. Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers has said that we’d be moving from a “just-in-time” system of inventories to a “just-in-case” system. Firms are going to be more diversified. That’s the private sector responding to these things. As for the public sector, what the government does, whether they should be forcing this — well, I think the private sector might have better judgement of where they do their sourcing in terms of non-essential items, electronics and what have you. They can assess what the risks are.

I do worry a little bit about governments turning inward. Whenever more risk or more fear is perceived in the international environment, there’s a natural tendency to move inward. We luckily didn’t see that happen too much after the financial crisis in 2009. We may not see it this time, but there have been indications that we might. I think we’ll have to see about that, but it is something I would be concerned about.

Well, the people who are extremely concerned about the interdependence between the US and China seem to think that the pandemic proves their point. I’ve been skeptical that we would be persistent in this “trade cold war,” but maybe the pandemic has made it a lot more likely that politicians will try to disentangle these economies.

Yeah. Once again, there are two approaches: One is what our government is going to be doing, and another is what private firms are going to be doing. I think private firms are increasingly harassed and worried about the environment in China. I think naturally there’d be a diversion of supply chains away from China because of Chinese economic behavior. Then the question is, is that going to be facilitated by governments? I think that regardless of what happens in the upcoming election, the relationship, both economic and political with China, is proving to be very difficult and a fraught one.

I think that will also encourage the private sector to think twice about doubling down on investments in China and think about elsewhere in Southeast Asia. I do think that this friction between the US and China is not going away anytime soon and has fairly deep roots that go back. It’s not just the Trump administration. I think the Biden administration also will be very skeptical about trade with China. I think this is the new normal in a sense.

Biden has released part of his economic plan, which includes a big sort of “Buy American” program. So now Democratic economics also are getting a more protectionist tilt. Why? Is this just because politicians think “Buy America” programs are popular with voters?

Yeah. I mean, once again, if we go back to before the 2016 election, it was the Democratic Party that would be more in favor of sourcing domestically or using unionized domestic production through these Buy America programs. Republicans tended to oppose that, but under President Trump, as you’ve just suggested, the Republican Party (or at least the leadership) has moved in a more nationalist direction.

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the third part of his four-part economic recovery plan to revive the coronavirus-battered U.S. economy during a campaign event in New Castle, Delaware, U.S., July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

I think two things are going on with Biden. First of all, they may be trying to outdo Trump in terms of the economic nationalism and the Buy American policies, which the Trump administration has sort of talked about but really hasn’t implemented as much. Then you have the traditional Democratic constituencies that have been pushing for this anyway.

Are Buy American programs a good idea? What has the research found on their effectiveness?

Well, first of all, they raise the price of things because obviously the reason you would be importing is because you’re getting an equally higher — if not better — quality product at a lower price. You do two things. First of all, you raise the cost of doing investments and purchasing things. Second of all, you create opportunities for rent seekers — for domestic firms that want to get these special privileges or preferences where government procurement or even private firms have to “Buy American.”

One concrete example — or actually it’s not a concrete example, it’s a steel example — when they were rebuilding the Bay Bridge in San Francisco, there were Buy American rules that raised the cost of that by, I think, tens if not hundreds of millions of dollars. It was a multibillion-dollar project. You could have imported the steel at much lower price, but the rules were that you had to use domestic steel.

If the domestic price is five, 10, or 20 dollars a ton more, that adds a lot to big construction projects. It puts state and local governments, to the extent they’re doing these construction projects, in a big hole. And they’re already facing financial distress.

It seems that, at the heart of these ideas, people on both sides just think we’re going to reverse globalization and bring manufacturing back to the United States. But even if we can bring manufacturing back, I’m skeptical that this would also mean a lot more jobs.

Oh, that’s right. I mean, we might bring some manufacturing production back, but we’re not going to bring many manufacturing jobs back. That’s because manufacturing today is so capital intensive, so technology intensive. It’s fairly easy to ramp up production without adding a lot of jobs. One of my favorite statistics is that in 1980, or at least in the 1980s, it took about 10 worker hours to produce a ton of steel. Now, it takes about one worker hour to produce a ton of steel.

We’ve lost jobs, not because of globalization and not because of imports, but because of competitive pressures that have forced firms to become more efficient and to increase their output without adding on a lot of jobs.

What do you make of USMCA — the US-Mexican-Canada trade agreement which just went into effect? Did it change a lot from NAFTA?

Not fundamentally. It basically kept NAFTA intact. It added on some new provisions that actually were in the Trans-Pacific Partnership that would update things. NAFTA was a pre-internet agreement. There are some provisions regarding data flows and e-commerce and things of that sort, so the updates were sort of taken from the TPP. A big step backwards is in the auto sector where they tightened rules of origin and have a minimum wage requirement in terms of certain parts of domestic production.

Overall, it’s better than no NAFTA. I think it could have been a cleaner update of NAFTA, but for all the heavy criticisms that President Trump levied against NAFTA as the worst trade agreement ever, USMCA basically keeps it intact with this slight update.

Then there’s the “phase one” trade deal with China. A lot of people think this will be the beginning of a disentangling of our economies, but to me it looks like it does the opposite. It’s increasing economic interdependence between the countries, because China is buying more and it’s making itself a better environment for US investment.

Yeah. There really is a confusion about what exactly it is we want from China. There are different camps and different entities arguing for different things, but you’re right: It’s sort of a very odd agreement in this sense. The phase one is just dealing with US sales of agricultural products, largely to China. China agreed to make some commitments on that, which they will not be able to keep because of the pandemic and because the amounts were maybe not realistic in terms of what the markets could handle. It was trying to provide some compensation for the retaliation that had taken place prior to that as a result of what the Trump administration had done, but the agreement does not do anything on the structural issues.

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He during a signing ceremony for “phase one” of the U.S.-China trade agreement in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

If your concern was, “China doesn’t buy enough from us,” it may be as a step in the direction, even though it probably won’t take us very far. If your worry was that China is just fundamentally an unfair trader and they have a different economic system, well, it does nothing to address that. That was the phase two project that they have yet to really negotiate and undertake. It doesn’t change whether we think China’s an unfair trader. It just is a purchasing agreement, really, that the US government negotiated on the behalf of farmers, who they’ve also had to bail out to the tune of tens of billions of dollars because of the retaliation in Europe and China and elsewhere.

I’m sure you hear a lot about intellectual property theft and technology theft. Do we have a good sense of how much of that has gone on, continues to go on, and whether it’s actually been detrimental to the United States?

I think it’s been detrimental to some firms who make big investments in technology and find it leaks out very quickly. I guess there would be a difference one should make between US firms that invest in China, knowing full well that the technology is going to leak out, versus those who are cyber-hacked operating here in the US or elsewhere, and find their computer systems and their technology really just literally stolen.

In some sense, a company like Boeing has to do some production of aircraft in China because they want to sell to Chinese airliners, and the Chinese government implicitly sort of twists their arm to set up plants and transfer technology. I think we could have a debate about whether that’s a good thing or not, but certainly I don’t think that anyone would really justify the cyber theft. That happens both at the state level and the private level in China, unfortunately.

Did we make a mistake 20 years ago, by normalizing trade with China? Could we have done anything differently to have a better situation today?

Well, I think you have to go back in time and think of where we were in the 1990s, when we were considering normalizing trade relations with China. Here I’d refer you to an excellent paper just published by Scott Lincicome at the Cato Institute on precisely this issue. At the time, remember, China was moving in a liberalizing direction. Their accession to the WTO pushed them in that direction and made them open up their market and reduce their tariffs. It didn’t quite discipline the state-owned enterprises as much as we might, in hindsight, have requested.

But really, the big change happened not as a result of normalization — which did make China richer, reduced poverty, and made them better consumers for our products — but the change happened when President Xi Jinping took power around 2013, and he really moved in a different status direction. I think the origin of our problem with China is not sort of 1999 or 2000, when they joined the WTO, but it’s really President Xi Jinping.

Now China’s a bigger power and we have these issues because they’ve really doubled down on their state-led development model in some sense. That was something that really wasn’t anticipated 20 years ago. I think it’s sort of unhelpful to be a Monday morning quarterback saying, “We should have known what was going to happen 20 years later,” when China was moving in exactly the right direction that we wanted them to, when we allowed them to join the WTO.

Trucks transport shipping containers at Qianwan container terminal of Qingdao port in Qingdao, Shandong province, China November 20, 2019. Picture taken November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

To finish up: Trade growth was already slowing before the pandemic, and there was also talk on both sides about protecting domestic industry. So after we’ve bounced back from the pandemic, does globalization continue to slow down, or do we start to reembrace free trade at some point?

Well, I’m usually an optimist, but on this point I’m not so much an optimist as a pessimist. There’s been a confluence of things that have gone on in the world economy over the past decade, which I think is pushing us towards less globalization. The high watermark really was around 2008, just before the financial crisis. Since then, what we’ve seen is less liberalization around the world. We’ve seen sort of a retreat, or at least no growth, in global value chains and outsourcing and things of that sort. Then when you have the pandemic on top of this, it sort of reinforces this momentum towards rethinking the globalization that we’ve had in the past.

The globalization of the past has really helped out the entire world economy. It’s created these huge middle classes around the world. It’s reduced world poverty. But the forces moving us towards a more integrated economy, I think, are really weak at the moment.

Now, to the extent that that these are being driven by market phenomenon — i.e. these are just private firms reacting to the environment they see — I don’t see a problem with that. But if states were to give new momentum to the de-globalization trend, I think that would be problematic, because I think one of the lessons of history is once you go down that road, it’s very difficult for governments to turn around and try to stimulate the world economy by reducing trade barriers.

You get vested interests domestically in all sorts of countries that have a stake in those sorts of policies, and it’s very difficult to undo that damage. I guess the risk is that if the US says, “Hey, we want to subsidize domestic manufacturing and move away from the world economy,” well, other countries will follow that lead and say, “The rules that we’ve negotiated in the past aren’t so important, and we’ll do exactly the same thing.” Then that sort of compounds the problem, and it creates this vacuum where if there’s not US leadership, it’s hard to turn things around and move in a more open market direction.

My guest today has been Douglas Irwin. Doug, thanks for coming on the podcast.

You’re most welcome.

The post International trade during and after the pandemic: My long-read Q&A with Douglas Irwin appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/international-trade-during-and-after-the-pandemic-my-long-read-qa-with-douglas-irwin/