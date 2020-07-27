GPT-3 and the bigger question: Is technology good or bad?

Articles

Next week, the House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to question the chiefs of Facebook, Google, Amazon, and Apple about market power and competition. The underlying premise is that these firms are too large, too powerful, and need to be reined in.

I’ve criticized some of these firms for specific practices, especially the lopsided suppression of disfavored viewpoints on their supposedly neutral platforms. But these firms have also delivered many of the most important innovations of our era. How would we have dealt with the pandemic without Amazon or iPhones?

But I want to discuss a larger meta-point: the bipolar relationship that so many journalists and policymakers have with the very idea of technology. Is technology good or bad? Do we want more technology or less? Does technology help solve problems, or is it the chief problem itself?

As I wrote, technology critics often engage in two mistakes.

Call the first fallacy “innovation blindness.” In this case, policy makers can’t see the way new technologies or ideas might affect, say, the future cost of health care, or the environment. The result is a narrow focus on today’s problems rather than tomorrow’s opportunities. The orientation toward the problem often exacerbates it by closing off innovations that could transcend the issue altogether. The second fallacy is “innovation assumption.” Here, the mistake is taking innovation for granted. Assume the new technology will come along even if we block experimentation. Assume the entrepreneur will start the new business, build the new facility, launch the new product, or hire new people even if we make it impossibly expensive or risky for her to do so. Assume the other guy’s business is a utility while you are the one innovating, so he should give you his product at cost — or for free — while you need profits to reinvest and grow. Reversing these two mistakes yields the more fruitful path. We should base policy on the likely scenario of future innovation and growth. But then we have to actually allow and encourage the innovation to occur.

I might add a third fallacy: “innovation abstraction.” So often, we hear gauzy, gee-whiz praise for innovation in the abstract, but brutal attacks on the technologies and innovators who deliver the goods. Some technologies can cause real harms, (such as social media’s effects on many teenagers), but the overall orientation seems backward.

All this came rushing back recently with the dramatic introduction of a new artificial intelligence (AI) model called GPT-3. Developed by OpenAI, GPT-3 is a natural language processing framework. It inhales mountains of data and seems to understand human language, long one of AI’s holy grails.

It can answer sophisticated questions (sometimes), and can write plausible poetry and passable prose. For a short paragraph, the developers found humans could only correctly distinguish around half the time whether GPT-3 or a human wrote it. And although it really is just a powerful text predictor, it is pretty good at basic arithmetic (mostly because it has found and parsed so many simple math equations from the mountainous text of the internet).

The initial praise for GPT-3 was not only overdone in its credulous assumption that human-level intelligence had been achieved, but was also comically critical for the wrong reasons. For example, a chief worry, beyond the ubiquitous job-stealing robot story, was that GPT-3 might not be politically progressive, or woke, enough.

Since then, smarter criticism and far more cautious praise arrived. Keven Lacker gave GPT-3 his own Turing Test. Max Woolf tempered expectations. LessWrong was highly critical. And Rob Toews wrote that “GPT-3 is amazing – and overhyped.”

Lambda Labs emphasized a point I’ve been making for many years: Despite the impressive advances of AlphaGo and GPT-3, they often require stupendously large computer and energy resources, especially when compared to the human brain. Human brains are composed of 100 billion neurons, but run on just 20 watts. A cutting edge NVIDIA V-100 graphics processor (GPU), on the other hand, is 300 watts. NVIDIA’s A100 GPU is 400 watts.

Lambda Labs estimates that it would take a single graphics processor 355 years to “train” the GPT-3 model with a large data set. Lambda, which makes high-end servers and workstations and also sells cloud computing services, rents a high-end cloud GPU for $1.50 per hour. Training GPT-3 thus costs at least $4.6 million.

Of course, computers get faster and cheaper over time. But if you want better AI, the models get more complex, the data sets get much larger, and the line of diminishing returns is an open question. For now, AI is not nearly as agile and flexible as a human, nor is it, for these nuanced skills, nearly as efficient.

The bigger leaps we make in machine learning and natural language processing, the more we realize we’re nowhere close to artificial general (or human-level) intelligence. And yet these are big achievements, which will result in incremental (but meaningful) life-enhancing products. That is, if we continue to allow innovators to innovate, don’t assume any successful company must be squashed, and avoid the perilous distractions of wokedom.

