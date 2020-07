Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 12:51 Hits: 2

New weekly claims for unemployment insurance rose for the first time since March last week as more than 1.4 million Americans applied for jobless benefits for the first time amid the second surge of coronavirus cases, according to the Department of...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/508647-weekly-jobless-claims-rise-to-14-million-first-increase-since-march