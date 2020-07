Articles

The company behind Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant filed for bankruptcy Thursday and said it will close some stores under the umbrella of the Ascena Retail Group company. Ascena said it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing the COVID-19 pandemic...

