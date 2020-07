Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 24 July 2020 10:00 Hits: 7

The federal moratorium on evictions signed into law in March as part of the CARES Act is set to expire Friday night at midnight, setting up the potential for a wave of evictions in the middle of a pandemic that President Trump acknowledged this week...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/508802-wave-of-evictions-could-be-coming-for-nations-renters