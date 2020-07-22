Two cheers for the European Recovery Fund

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020

The recently agreed European Recovery Fund is to be welcomed as a major breakthrough for the European Union. It is the first time in the EU’s history that member countries will take joint responsibility for the issuance of a bond for the benefit of the EU’s weaker individual member countries.

However, to hail the Recovery Fund as Europe’s Hamiltonian moment, or even as a game changer, is to grossly underestimate the likely need of the Eurozone’s highly indebted countries for large-scale official support to keep them afloat. Especially if the Recovery Fund is the temporary one-off move it is now being billed as, it will hardly have come anywhere close to solving the sovereign debt problems of the Eurozone’s highly indebted periphery.

After much resistance from a group of four “frugal countries” — Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Sweden — the European Union finally agreed upon the creation of a EUR 750 billion Recovery Fund. While a EUR 750 billion headline number might sound impressive, only a little more than half of this money will take the form of grants rather than loans. Worse yet, this money is conditional and is to be distributed over three years between 2021 and 2023.

This means that, at best, between 2021 and 2023 only around EUR250 billion will be distributed from this fund each year for the whole of the European Union. Such an amount seems paltry in relation to the official support that large Eurozone member countries like Italy and Spain might need over this period when the global liquidity cycle turns. This would especially seem to be the case given those countries’ very shaky public finances and their very weak banking systems.

It might be recalled that the IMF is now projecting that the coronavirus pandemic will likely cause both the Italian and the Spanish economies to contract by 13 percent in 2020. That in turn will cause the budget deficits of these countries to blow out to at least 10 percent of GDP in 2020 and will lead to a jump in their public debt to GDP ratios by end-2020 to around 160 percent for Italy and 120 percent for Spain. The deep economic recession is also bound to create major problems for both of these countries’ banking systems.

Italy alone currently has a gross government borrowing need of EUR 650 billion a year and a banking system with a EUR 4 trillion balance sheet. This would imply that over the next three years, Italy’s need for official support could easily amount to some EUR 2 trillion. Yet over the same period the Recovery Fund is envisaging distributing to Italy only some EUR 210 billion, of which EUR 80 billion would be in the form of grants and EUR 130 billion would be in the form of low interest rate loans. In total, these funds would cover barely 10 percent of Italy’s prospective need for official support.

Welcome as the European Recovery Fund might be, it would not seem to go nearly far enough to support the Eurozone’s weaker member countries. Instead it seems to leave all of the heavy lifting to hold the Eurozone together to the European Central Bank through its quantitative easing policy.

