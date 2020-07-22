Animated chart of the day: Top ten countries for CO2 emissions, 1965-2019

Articles

The new animated bar chart race visualization above shows the top ten countries for CO2 emissions annually from 1965 to 2019 based on data from BP’s “Statistical Review of World Energy 2020” that was released last month. Here are a few observations:

1. America’s CO2 emissions were below 5 billion tons in every year 1989 and were then above 5 billion tons in every year from 1992 to 2016 before falling again below 5 billion tons in 2017 and 2019. The CO2 emissions of 4.96 billion tons last year was the lowest level since 1991 (4.92 billion tons).

2. As the chart above shows, the US led the world in reducing CO2 emissions this century by almost 800 million tons between 2000 and 2019. Of the countries that have reduced C02 emissions this century, the reduction in the US was roughly the same as the reduction in the next ten countries combined. Over that same period, CO2 emissions increased in China by nearly 6.5 billion tons and in India by 1.5 billion tons.

For that “greening” of America this century and for the US being the world leader in reducing CO2 emissions we can thank hydraulic fracturing for its major contribution in replacing high-carbon coal with low-carbon natural gas. And we expect future greening and future CO2 reductions this year now that natural gas now supplies more than twice as much fuel for generating electric power than coal — 40% of electricity this year through April was generated from natural gas vs. less 18% from coal. As recently as 2008, coal’s contribution to the nation’s electric power at 48% was twice that of natural gas at 23.3%.

3. India wasn’t in the top ten countries for CO2 emissions until 1983 and then quickly moved to No. 8 by 1985, No. 7 in 1988, No. 6 in 1990, No. 5 in 1998, No. 4 in 2006, and No. 3 in 2009 where it remained ever since.

4. China has been among the top five countries for CO2 emissions since 1968 and among the top three countries since 1975 and in the top two countries since 1989. By 2005, China became and has remained the world’s top producer of CO2 emissions, and last year produced twice as much CO2 (nearly 10 billion tons) as the US (less than 5 billion tons).

4. In the three years (2017 to 2019), Indonesia was for the first time among the world’s top ten countries for CO2 emissions.

Hope you enjoy watching this new visualization created in the new latest version of Flourish with some significant updates that allow much greater user-friendly controls over the visualization (pause, stop, etc.).

