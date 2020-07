Articles

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Tuesday that a forthcoming Republican coronavirus proposal will include more than $100 billion for schools.Republicans view help for schools — which are weighing whether to reopen for in-person...

