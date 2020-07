Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 18:43 Hits: 7

President Trump’s controversial nomination of Judy Shelton to the Federal Reserve won the support of a Senate panel Tuesday, paving the way for a final confirmation vote on her appointment to the central bank’s board of governors.The Senate Banking...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/508357-senate-panel-advances-trump-fed-nominee-who-recently-supported-gold-standard