5 questions for Nicholas Crafts on productivity growth and artificial intelligence

Why did productivity growth slow in the 1970s, briefly surge in the late 1990s, and slow back down again after the early 2000s? Looking to the future, what effects will artificial intelligence have on productivity and innovation? Nicholas Crafts recently joined Political Economy to discuss.

Nicholas is a professor of economics and economic history at the University of Warwick, where he studies economic growth, the Industrial Revolution, and the history of general purpose technologies. He recently gave a fascinating presentation to the Bank of England, titled “AI as a GPT: An Historical Perspective.”

Below is an abbreviated transcript of our conversation.

Pethokoukis: Why did we see this productivity slowdown in the early ‘70s? And why has it continued for so long — except for that brief surge in the late ‘90s and early 2000s? Is the problem that we stopped generating the “great inventions” that drive growth?

Crafts: The so-called Second Industrial Revolution delivered us a lot of very important technological change. Eventually those technological changes — which included electricity, the internal combustion engine, aviation, all those sorts of things — gradually started to work through that potential and we needed new things to drive productivity growth. So there was a hiatus in growth until information and communications technology arrived towards the end of the 20th century.

However, my own take on economic history is that great inventions don’t completely dominate. What’s important is that you have an economy which can achieve lots of small productivity improvements as well by becoming more efficient and eliminating businesses that aren’t really pulling their weight. So if we look at the late 20th century and early 21st century, there are probably some other reasons to think that the US economy lost some of its earlier dynamism. Exactly why that might be is controversial. But the two obvious candidates are that competition has weakened considerably and perhaps regulation has become somewhat more onerous.

Most people probably would be surprised to hear that the 1920s and the 1930s are considered periods of exceptionally fast productivity growth, even though we had a depression.Is it settled economic science, why those decades are very fast growth? And if so, is the golden age of the ’50s and ’60s a little overrated? Were these decades just living off the gains of the ‘20s and ‘30s?

Yes, I think it is now settled that the 1930s was a period of very strong productivity growth. I think some of that is the American economy getting rid of low-productivity producers during the depression’s cleansing experience. But it’s also a period when research and development was pretty strong and pretty productive. This is the aspect of the Second Industrial Revolution which goes along with a more scientific approach to technological progress, the heyday of the R&D lab, that kind of thing.

I think in terms of performance at the time, the ‘50s and ‘60s were very good — probably the halcyon period. But you may be right to say that it wasn’t perhaps storing up as much in the way of future technological progress as one might have hoped.

What do you see as the potential value of AI? Is it the next great general purpose technology, like steam or electrification?

I think one could be optimistic that things like artificial intelligence and robotics will improve their contribution to productivity growth in the near future. I’m not myself persuaded that all the great inventions are in the past or that R&D will increasingly fail to deliver productivity improvements, but I think we have passed the peak of what in Europe we would call the ICT boom. In a sense, there’s an element that part of what’s going on is a lull between its major effect and the major effect, perhaps, of the next general purpose technology.

I think the use of AI in production will be valuable. I think we will probably see increasing applications over time. That’s the normal history of a general purpose technology. But I do think this one should perhaps to be thought of also as the invention of a method of invention. AI might end up being the best research assistant ever. And we see harbingers of this, such as the MIT guys discovering Halicin, the new antibiotic, using machine-learning methodology.

There’s an idea that all of the low-hanging fruit has already been picked, so it’s harder to find good ideas than before. Could AI help us go up that ladder and get more fruit? Or could it help us discover there’s a lot more low-hanging fruit than we thought?

It could be both, but certainly there have been signs that the potency of research and development has been weaker in the recent past than it was in that halcyon period. But a lot of technological progress comes from hybrid inventions — putting together two things and making some new third. Searching that stock of knowledge is a very fruitful way of making advances.

I think the argument might be that there are more trees in the orchard than there used to be, but there are so many trees in the orchard that you and I can’t scan them effectively. The help comes, I think, potentially with things like AI. That really goes to the way quite a lot of economic historians think about the idea of an industrial revolution: It’s that the nature of invention changes.

Can the economy grow faster than what it’s been doing, with the right policy changes? Or should we be happy with two-percent growth, at least in United States, going forward?

No, I think we could hope to do a bit better than that. If we’re just really talking about labor productivity growth, I think it would be reasonable to think you could add half a percent to that with better policies, so two becomes two-and-a-half. If you are also perhaps riding the back of a new general purpose technology, we might see three percent is possible.

And I think it’s paramount to remember that productivity growth is really central to all sorts of things like government finances, simply because the US, the UK, and Europe generally are just not going to have very much in the way of employment growth. Growth is going to come from labor productivity increasing, not labor inputs increasing.

