Published on Monday, 20 July 2020

Top Republican senators are warning they oppose including a payroll tax cut in the next coronavirus relief bill, even though it's a top priority for President Trump.Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) warned on Monday that he...

