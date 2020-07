Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 20:19 Hits: 4

The S&P 500 on Monday erased its losses for 2020, accentuating a remarkable stock market comeback that some critics say is disconnected with the economic pain continuing in the real economy.With a 27-point, or 0.8 percent, increase, the S&P...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/508168-sp-500-erases-2020-losses