Category: Economy Published on Sunday, 19 July 2020

President Trump said Sunday that he would consider not signing an upcoming coronavirus relief package if it doesn't include a payroll tax cut. “I’ll have to see, but yeah, I would consider not signing it if we don’t have a payroll tax cut...

