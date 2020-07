Articles

Thursday, 16 July 2020

Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) introduced legislation on Thursday that would provide a tax credit for businesses to safely reopen and pay for extra safety measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.The Healthy Workplaces Tax Credit would provide a refundable...

