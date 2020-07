Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 14:24 Hits: 6

Retail sales in June rose 7.5 percent, according to Commerce Department figures released Thursday, beating expectations of a roughly 5 percent increase from May.Sales were even up 1.1 percent from June 2019, at $524.3 billion — an astonishing&...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/507639-june-retail-sales-jump-75-percent-beating-expectations