Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 12:42 Hits: 8

A European Union court on Wednesday ruled Apple does not have to pay nearly $15 billion in back taxes to Ireland.In 2016, the European Commission alleged the tech giant had paid minuscule tax rates through an illegal deal with the Irish government...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/technology/507404-apple-wins-15b-eu-tax-case