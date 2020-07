Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 23:09 Hits: 6

Five tax prep companies deliberately hid information about free programs available to eligible disadvantaged tax payers in an effort to upsell customers to pay for their services, the New York State Department of Financial Services said Wednesday.&...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/507580-turbotax-hr-block-used-unfair-and-abusive-practices-to-get-more-money-out-of