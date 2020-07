Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 13 July 2020 19:43 Hits: 1

Florida Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who is in the running to be the next House Appropriations Committee chair, called on Monday for a new panel to oversee how government spending affects historically marginalized communities."The...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/507092-eye-on-gavel-wasserman-schultz-proposes-panel-on-racial-inequality