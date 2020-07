Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 20:27 Hits: 3

U.S. markets rallied on Tuesday, even as COVID-19 deaths and infections continued to climb.The Dow Jones Industrial average soared 557 points, or 2.1 percent, and the S&P 500 jumped 42 points, or 1.3 percent.Florida on Tuesday counted its...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/507317-dow-jumps-550-points-as-covid-19-deaths-rise