Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 21:10 Hits: 1

Two Supreme Court decisions Thursday dealing with President Trump's financial records reignited a fight over congressional oversight, with both Democrats and Republicans arguing the rulings were favorable to their respective positions...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/506636-supreme-court-ruling-reignites-trump-oversight-wars-in-congress