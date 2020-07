Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 15:00 Hits: 5

A top Federal Reserve official said Friday that widespread mask-wearing is the best way to help the economy recover from the downturn driven by the coronavirus pandemic.“If we all wore a mask, it would substantially mute the transmission of this...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/506734-fed-official-economy-would-improve-if-we-all-wore-a-mask