Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 15:30 Hits: 5

The U.S. Roman Catholic Church received at least $1.4 billion in federal COVID-19 relief aid, making it one of the largest beneficiaries of federal assistance during the pandemic.An analysis by The Associated Press found that the church could...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/506737-catholic-church-received-at-least-14-billion-covid-19-relief