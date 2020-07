Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 21:00 Hits: 4

A Senate panel will vote later this month on whether to advance President Trump’s controversial nomination of Judy Shelton to the Federal Reserve board despite earlier doubts about her viability.The Senate Banking Committee announced...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/506821-senate-panel-to-vote-on-controversial-trump-fed-pick-shelton