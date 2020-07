Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 22:42 Hits: 5

The Trump administration on Friday announced plans to impose 25 percent tariffs on about $1.3 billion worth of French products in response to the country's digital service tax that impacts major U.S. technology companies.The tariffs are set to...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/506843-trump-administration-to-impose-tariffs-on-french-products-over-digital-tax