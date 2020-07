Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 17:14 Hits: 7

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday that the Trump administration is unwilling to extend a boost to unemployment benefits amid the coronavirus pandemic if it allows jobless workers to make more money than they did before losing their...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/506591-mnuchin-next-stimulus-bill-must-cap-jobless-benefits-at-100-percent-of