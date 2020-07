Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 17:14 Hits: 5

The House Appropriations Committee on Thursday approved a foreign policy bill that would ensure funds flow to the World Health Organization (WHO) and pare back the Trump administration's abortion-related restrictions on foreign organizations.The...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/506590-house-panel-approves-bill-funding-who-paring-back-abortion-restrictions