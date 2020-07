Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 14:25 Hits: 5

Bed Bath & Beyond will permanently close 200 stores within the next two years, the company announced on Wednesday.The retailer released its plans to shut down 21 percent of its stores beginning later in 2020. Bed Bath & Beyond, which runs...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/506538-bed-bath-beyond-to-permanently-close-200-stores