Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 14:59 Hits: 6

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. on Thursday praised a Supreme Court ruling that upheld his office's subpoena of President Trump's tax returns, calling it a win for the U.S. justice system.“This is a tremendous victory for our nation...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/506554-manhattan-da-scotus-tax-return-ruling-a-tremendous-victory-for