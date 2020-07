Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 20:18 Hits: 9

Stocks on Wednesday closed up, fueled by a rise in technology and entertainment stocks.The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 177 points, or 0.7 percent, and the S&P 500 increased 25 points, or 0.8 percent.Companies such as Apple, Microsoft...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/506444-stocks-climb-fueled-by-tech-entertainment