Category: Economy Published on Monday, 06 July 2020

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) appeared to open the door on Monday to including some direct payments to Americans in a future coronavirus relief bill. Asked if funding for individuals like the stimulus checks included in a...

