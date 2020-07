Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 07 July 2020 14:11 Hits: 2

House Democrats included a slew of police reforms, as well as $596.7 million in funding for reform programs, in a proposed spending bill for the 2021 fiscal year, which begins in October. The 2021 appropriations bill for the departments of...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/506152-house-democrats-propose-597-million-toward-police-reform