Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 13:47 Hits: 5

Stock markets opened slightly up Wednesday morning, holding steady as the U.S. set a new daily record in COVID-19 cases.The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened up 100 points, or 0.4 percent, and the S&P 500 was 15 points higher, or 0.5 percent....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/506354-stocks-inch-up-as-us-hits-new-daily-covid-19-record