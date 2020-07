Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 07 July 2020 16:16 Hits: 6

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) on Tuesday revoked rules that required lenders to ensure that potential customers could afford to pay the potentially staggering costs of short-term, high-interest payday loans.The bureau released...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/498649-consumer-bureau-revokes-payday-lending-restrictions