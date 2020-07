Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 07 July 2020 22:27 Hits: 6

Levi’s plans to cut 700 non-retail and non-manufacturing jobs due to the economic downturn caused the coronavirus pandemic, the clothing company announced Tuesday.The denim company announced that it will cut about 15 percent of its workforce to...

