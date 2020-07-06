The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

COVID-19: What Every Employer Should Keep in Mind

Source: Rikki A. Sapolich-Krol, Samantha M. Beatty, and Briana M. Swift, Benefits Law Journal, Vol. 33, No. 2, Summer 2020
From the abstract:
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic uncertainty, many employers and employees alike are searching for ways to be financially prepared in the weeks and months to come. This article highlights what employers should keep front-of-mind when making decisions regarding their retirement plans, health and welfare plans, and other compensation agreements, plans, and arrangements.

