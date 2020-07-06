Nearly half of employees now working from home want to stay remote, study finds

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 21:42

Source: Employee Benefits Management Directions, Benefits News, No. 707, Benefits News, June 2, 2020

(subscription required)

From the abstract:

In a matter of weeks, the COVID-19 crisis has forced millions of American workers into remote work, says The Grossman Group. According to their new survey, many prefer keeping that arrangement. Forty-eight percent of employees working from home now say they’d like to continue working from home.

