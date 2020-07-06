Notes On: Spotlighting Potential Coronavirus Wage-and-Hour Woes

Articles

Source: Lisa Milam, Labor Law Journal, Vol. 71, Issue No. 2, Summer 2020

From the abstract:

…Employers are forced to make difficult decisions, often at warp speed, as they operate during the pandemic and resulting economic downturn. But making tough decisions without consulting legal counsel can invite costly litigation, and wage and hour suits—particularly class actions—are among the most expensive for employers.

In a recent Seyfarth Shaw LLP webinar on “Litigation Trends in the Post COVID-19 World,” Lynn A. Kappelman, a partner in the firm’s Boston office, discussed the wage-hour issues that arise as employers look to control payroll costs while maintaining operations, and also as they look ahead to reopening as the crisis abates. Kappelman followed up with Labor and Employment Law Daily about the common wage-hour traps that can befall employers during this unprecedented crisis.

