FAQs Clarify COVID-19 Testing and Diagnosis Requirements for Employer Health Plans

Published on Monday, 06 July 2020

Source: Timothy J. Stanton and Kristine M. Bingman, Employee Relations Law Journal, Vol. 46, No. 2, Autumn 2020

From the abstract:

This article reviews the key subjects covered by a federal guidance exploring requirements under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

