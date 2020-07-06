The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

FAQs Clarify COVID-19 Testing and Diagnosis Requirements for Employer Health Plans

Source: Timothy J. Stanton and Kristine M. Bingman, Employee Relations Law Journal, Vol. 46, No. 2, Autumn 2020
From the abstract:
This article reviews the key subjects covered by a federal guidance exploring requirements under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

The post FAQs Clarify COVID-19 Testing and Diagnosis Requirements for Employer Health Plans appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2020/07/faqs-clarify-covid-19-testing-and-diagnosis-requirements-for-employer-health-plans.htm

