New Employer Obligations in the Age of COVID-19: Safety Policies, PPE, and Deep Cleaning

Source: David J. Santeusanio, Howard Sokol, and Matthew W. Sloane, Employee Relations Law Journal, Vol. 46, No. 2, Autumn 2020
From the abstract:
This article addresses practical considerations and obligations for employers when establishing safety plans to reopen the workplace.
