Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 21:51 Hits: 6

Source: David J. Santeusanio, Howard Sokol, and Matthew W. Sloane, Employee Relations Law Journal, Vol. 46, No. 2, Autumn 2020

(subscription required)

From the abstract:

This article addresses practical considerations and obligations for employers when establishing safety plans to reopen the workplace.

The post New Employer Obligations in the Age of COVID-19: Safety Policies, PPE, and Deep Cleaning appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2020/07/new-employer-obligations-in-the-age-of-covid-19-safety-policies-ppe-and-deep-cleaning.htm